Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $305.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $258.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBRA. TD Cowen upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.36.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $308.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.18. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $328.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

