ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) PT Raised to $36.00

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.
