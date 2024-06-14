ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ZK stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $32.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.

