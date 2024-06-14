Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Trading Down 9.5%

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) was down 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.86 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Approximately 233,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 98,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 million, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of oil and natural gas in Tunisia, Italy, and the Republic of the Congo. It also engages in the production of oil, gas, and electricity assets in Africa and Europe. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

