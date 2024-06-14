Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Performance

Shares of ZIONL stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.6189 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

