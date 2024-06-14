ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the May 15th total of 119,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ZK International Group Stock Performance

ZKIN opened at $0.56 on Friday. ZK International Group has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

