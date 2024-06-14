ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the May 15th total of 119,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ZK International Group Stock Performance
ZKIN opened at $0.56 on Friday. ZK International Group has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.
About ZK International Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZK International Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.