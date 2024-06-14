ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, a growth of 441.1% from the May 15th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,884.7 days.

ZTE Stock Performance

Shares of ZTE stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. ZTE has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $4.00.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

