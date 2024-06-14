ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, a growth of 441.1% from the May 15th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,884.7 days.
ZTE Stock Performance
Shares of ZTE stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. ZTE has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $4.00.
About ZTE
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZTE
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.