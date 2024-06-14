Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Short Interest Update

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the May 15th total of 721,400 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 323,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. Zura Bio has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. On average, analysts expect that Zura Bio will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zura Bio news, Director Amit Munshi bought 159,744 shares of Zura Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $499,998.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 777,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,211.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos bought 80,000 shares of Zura Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 250,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,998. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZURA. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 152.5% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 404,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 244,040 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the third quarter worth $660,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the third quarter worth $65,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zura Bio by 66.3% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Zura Bio by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

