Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Up 82.0% in May

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZURVY opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.20, a current ratio of 22.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

