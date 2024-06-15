1,020 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,819,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,057,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
VV stock opened at $249.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.05. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $249.47.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
