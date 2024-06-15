10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.97

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.97 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 62038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TXG shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

10x Genomics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.83.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 501.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

