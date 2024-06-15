12,595 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,595 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.2% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,998,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,982,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $442.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $443.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $417.71 and its 200-day moving average is $404.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.83.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

