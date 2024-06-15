15,175 Shares in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Bought by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Napa Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 575,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 232,895 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 132,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 51,709 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MITT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

NYSE MITT opened at $6.88 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $202.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

