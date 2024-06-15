163,052 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 163,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,940,000. Keysight Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after buying an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,765,000 after buying an additional 102,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $303,444,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,203,000 after acquiring an additional 247,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $135.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

