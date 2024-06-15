1,824 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of J. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,561,000 after acquiring an additional 49,545 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,623,000 after buying an additional 2,106,589 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,315,000 after buying an additional 114,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,700,000 after buying an additional 445,018 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $138.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.09 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on J. Argus upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

