2,096 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $111.83 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

