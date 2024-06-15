22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Short Interest Up 76.8% in May

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the May 15th total of 123,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of 22nd Century Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 106.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399,323 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group Stock Up 11.0 %

22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $120.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised 22nd Century Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on 22nd Century Group

About 22nd Century Group

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.