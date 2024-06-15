2,562 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,006 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 6.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in NetApp by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 349,557 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $126.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.58. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $127.97.

NetApp Increases Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

NetApp announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,830. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

