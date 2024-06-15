2,999 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. American Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 993,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,873,000 after purchasing an additional 60,265 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $76.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

