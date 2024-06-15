3,158 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Bought by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 69,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 204,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $5,102,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FNF

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.