3,158 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Bought by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 69,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 204,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $5,102,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07.
Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
