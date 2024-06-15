354 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $728.72 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $149.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $727.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $736.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

