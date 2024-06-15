6,104 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,104 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in General Motors by 89,880.4% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,367 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,040,000 after purchasing an additional 245,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $46.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,194,343 shares of company stock worth $53,674,717 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

