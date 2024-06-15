6,176 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNP. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

