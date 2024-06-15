6,633 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $55.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

