703 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Public Storage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,161,000 after purchasing an additional 216,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,311,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,758,000 after purchasing an additional 93,122 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA opened at $283.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.24. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

