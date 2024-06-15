8,208 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Acquired by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after buying an additional 1,793,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,187,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,108,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,818 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,349,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 769,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,489.51 and a beta of 0.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $317,080.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $234,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,644 shares of company stock worth $1,456,342. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

