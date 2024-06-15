90,900 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Acquired by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. Trip.com Group makes up about 3.0% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TCOM opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

