9,261 Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Acquired by Oracle Alpha Inc.

Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 63.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 162,663 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after buying an additional 180,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after buying an additional 75,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 4.0 %

Dorian LPG stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 54.83%. Dorian LPG’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

About Dorian LPG

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.