Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the May 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 712,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leila Alland acquired 11,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $51,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,256.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley bought 8,600 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,446.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leila Alland bought 11,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,256.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 42,758 shares of company stock valued at $154,047 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 185,638 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 77.7% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 496,278 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 84.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,249,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 1,488,834 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $188.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABEO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

