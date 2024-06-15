ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Short Interest Update

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the May 15th total of 67,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,277,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,345,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,630,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth $16,585,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.02.
ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.
