Achain Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $230.99 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000993 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000756 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

