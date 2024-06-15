Acusensus Ltd (ASX:ACE) Insider Susan (Sue) Klose Buys 25,000 Shares

Acusensus Ltd (ASX:ACE – Get Free Report) insider Susan (Sue) Klose acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$15,750.00 ($10,430.46).
Susan (Sue) Klose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Susan (Sue) Klose acquired 50,000 shares of Acusensus stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$28,350.00 ($18,774.83).
