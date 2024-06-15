ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $20.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 8,221 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $150,362.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $5,020,197.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,349,115.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 8,221 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $150,362.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 817,777 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,989 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.55.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. On average, analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

