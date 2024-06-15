Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Up 34.3% in May

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADAP opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.33. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.05.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 259.68% and a negative net margin of 890.13%. On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

