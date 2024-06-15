Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,089 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 14.5 %

ADBE stock opened at $525.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.35.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

