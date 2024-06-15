Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $700.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADBE. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Melius Research restated a hold rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $604.35.

Adobe Stock Up 14.5 %

ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.20. Adobe has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

