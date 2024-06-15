Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.000-18.200 EPS.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 14.5 %

ADBE stock opened at $525.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.20. Adobe has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Melius Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $604.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.