Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $580.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $570.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $604.35.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $474.63 and its 200-day moving average is $541.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Adobe by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $875,592,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $621,179,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

