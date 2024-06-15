Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Up 14.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.2% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $534.45 and last traded at $523.95. 8,207,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 3,434,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $458.74.
The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
