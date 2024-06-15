Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Up 14.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.2% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $534.45 and last traded at $523.95. 8,207,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 3,434,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $458.74.

The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.35.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

