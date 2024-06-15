ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ADS-TEC Energy PLC engages in the provision of intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EVs) on power limited grids; and energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial, and residential sector coupling applications.

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.