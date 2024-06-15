Aegon Ltd. (AEG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.17 on July 8th

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

Aegon has increased its dividend by an average of 197.2% per year over the last three years. Aegon has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aegon to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. Aegon has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $6.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

