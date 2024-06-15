Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Down to $16.44

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $16.04. Afya shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 4,157 shares.

Afya Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Afya

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Afya by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Afya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Afya by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Afya by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Afya by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

