Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Down to $16.44

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $16.04. Afya shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 4,157 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
