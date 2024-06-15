Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Up 154.5% in May

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Agfa-Gevaert Price Performance
Shares of Agfa-Gevaert stock opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.47. Agfa-Gevaert has a 1-year low of C$1.21 and a 1-year high of C$1.51.
Agfa-Gevaert Company Profile
