AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Shares of AGMH stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. AGM Group has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.35.
AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.
