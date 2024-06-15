AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AGNC Investment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGNCL opened at $24.10 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $24.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99.
About AGNC Investment
