AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.