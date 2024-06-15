AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
AGNC Investment stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54.
AGNC Investment Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AGNC Investment
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.