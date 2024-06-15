AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ AGNCO opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

