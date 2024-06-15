AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.4% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 1,802,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,393,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.