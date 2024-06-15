AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRIW opened at $0.01 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands segments. It offers controlled environment agriculture equipment; management advisory services; and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development business; and food products manufacturing activities.

