AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGRIW opened at $0.01 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
About AgriFORCE Growing Systems
