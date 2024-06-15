Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Down 19.5% in May

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 134,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. Airgain has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Airgain news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $54,258.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,032 shares of company stock worth $102,163. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Airgain accounts for 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Saturday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

