Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Down 19.5% in May

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 134,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Airgain Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. Airgain has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.75.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Airgain
Institutional Trading of Airgain
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Airgain accounts for 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Saturday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airgain
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
Read More
